Underwood Secondary advances to the Minnesota Economics Challenge competition after two teams of students excelled in a series of tests in microeconomics, macroeconomics, and international economics and current events. The eight students representing the school, along with their coach, social studies teacher Angela Hartman, will compete against other high schools in the championship held virtually April 2021.
The teams from Underwood Secondary competed in the Adam Smith and Joan Robinson divisions of the Minnesota Economics Challenge. The Adam Smith division is marked by a high degree of academic rigor and competition for students in advanced or accelerated classes in economics, and the Joan Robinson division is for students in general and/or introductory courses in economics at schools with enrollment of 600 students or less. The students, along with other teams, qualified for the state championship using online tests due to ongoing concerns about public health and exposure.
The Economics Challenge program is the flagship program from the Minnesota Council on Economic Education providing students from across the state an opportunity to demonstrate their economic understanding and reasoning skills. Each year, more than 300 high school students from around Minnesota compete in regional competitions to qualify for the state championship, this year held virtually in March.
In total, 362 students from 14 schools across Minnesota participated in the regional Economics Challenge.
The 2021 Economics Challenge program is made possible through the generous support of Piper Sandler Co. The National Economics Challenge is supported by the Council for Economic Education.
