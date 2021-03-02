The following students have been named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
Elbow Lake
Fern Brackin, freshman, Carlson School of Management.
Erhard
Christopher Zajac, sophomore, College of Biological Sciences.
Fergus Falls
• Caleb Danielson, junior, College of Liberal Arts.
• Olivia Fischer, senior, Carlson School of Management.
• Kindra Peterson, junior, College of Liberal Arts.
• Anna Reard, junior, College of Biological Sciences.
• Chloe Schindler, freshman, College of Biological Sciences.
Pelican Rapids
Moriah Johnson, senior, Carlson School of Management.
Perham
Caden Bormann, freshman, Carlson School of Management.
Shelby Jordahl, senior, College of Liberal Arts.
Austin King, senior, Carlson School of Management
Jace Kovash, junior, Carlson School of Management
Maddux Kovash, freshman, Carlson School of Management.
Keith Nordick, senior, College of Liberal Arts.
• Lacy Richter, sophomore, College of Biological Sciences.
• Abbey Zepper, senior, Col of Educ/Human Development.
Underwood
• Isabel Dahl, senior, College of Sci and Engineering.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.