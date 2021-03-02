The following students have been named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Elbow Lake

Fern Brackin, freshman, Carlson School of Management.

 

Erhard

Christopher Zajac, sophomore, College of Biological Sciences.

 

Fergus Falls

• Caleb Danielson, junior, College of Liberal Arts.

• Olivia Fischer, senior, Carlson School of Management.

• Kindra Peterson, junior, College of Liberal Arts.

• Anna Reard, junior, College of Biological Sciences.

• Chloe Schindler, freshman, College of Biological Sciences.

 

Pelican Rapids

Moriah Johnson, senior, Carlson School of Management.

 

Perham

Caden Bormann, freshman, Carlson School of Management.

 Shelby Jordahl, senior, College of Liberal Arts.

 Austin King, senior, Carlson School of Management

Jace Kovash, junior, Carlson School of Management

Maddux Kovash, freshman, Carlson School of Management.

Keith Nordick, senior, College of Liberal Arts.

• Lacy Richter, sophomore, College of Biological Sciences.

• Abbey Zepper, senior, Col of Educ/Human Development.

 

Underwood

• Isabel Dahl, senior, College of Sci and Engineering.

 

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

