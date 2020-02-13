Students named to the fall semester 2019 chancellors list were announced recently by the registrar office. The U of M Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.

To qualify for a place on the chancellors list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.00 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.

Area students:

Molly Cordes of Henning

Lydia Hansen of Vining

Grace Roers of Vining

