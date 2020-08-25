College students majoring in horticulture may be eligible for a $500 scholarship through the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Program of West Otter Tail County.
Horticulture scholarship applicants must:
• Have at least 2 years of college completed with a GPA of 2.5 or higher.
• Intend to pursue a career in horticulture.
• Have graduated from a high school in West Otter Tail County.
Application forms and guidelines can be found by contacting the Extension office at 218-998-8760 or email lmaerten@co.ottertail.mn.us. Deadlines are either Aug. 1 or Nov. 1 of application year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.