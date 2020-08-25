College students majoring in horticulture may be eligible for a $500 scholarship through the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Program of West Otter Tail County.

Horticulture scholarship applicants must:

• Have at least 2 years of college completed with a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

• Intend to pursue a career in horticulture.

• Have graduated from a high school in West Otter Tail County.

Application forms and guidelines can be found by contacting the Extension office at 218-998-8760 or email lmaerten@co.ottertail.mn.us. Deadlines are either Aug. 1 or Nov. 1 of application year.

