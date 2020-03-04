The University of Minnesota Extension will be hosting a free horticulture class March 18 from 12-1 p.m.
In March, the class is “Integrated Pest Management: Gardening with Ecology.”
Come grow with us as we learn about integrated pest management with Natalie Hoidal, U of MN Extension. Wednesday, March 18 from 12-1 p.m. in AgCountry Auditorium at the West Central Research and Outreach Center, Morris. Admission is free, donations appreciated.
For more information, call 320-589-1711.
