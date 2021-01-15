In, January, the University of Minnesota West Central Research and Outreach Center, Morris, will offer a free horticulture educational class, “The Nutritional World of Edible Beans.” 

Class is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 12-1 p.m. online.   

Access class information at wcroc.cfans.umn.edu. Registration not required.  

