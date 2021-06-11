The University of Minnesota West Central Research and Outreach Center, Morris, is offering a free horticulture educational class, “Come Grow with Us” as we learn about backyard birdhouses. on Wednesday, June 16 from 6-7 p.m.
Attendees will explore types of houses for chickadees, wrens, bluebirds, wood ducks and tree swallows in the horticulture display garden at the West Central Research and Outreach Center, 46352 State Highway 329, Morris. 320-589-1711. Registration required upon arrival. Class limited to 25 people. More info at wcroc.cfans.umn.edu.
