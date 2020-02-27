The following area students have been named to the University of Minnesota Morris Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.666 or higher while taking 12 or more credits on the A-F grading system, with no incompletes or nonsatisfactory grades.

 

Battle Lake

Megan Carlson

 

Underwood

Madison Hoekstra

