The following students have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Ashby

Miles F Wing, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

 

Battle Lake

 Taylor A Koefod, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

 

Fergus Falls

Caleb A Danielson, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

 Olivia N Fischer, Junior, Carlson School of Management

 Brianna L Mcginnis, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

 Anna E Reard, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences

 Emilie A Reard, Senior, College of Biological Sciences

 Chase M Strube, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

 

Perham

Kolbey R Bormann, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management

 Austin A King, Senior, Carlson School of Management

 Jace F Kovash, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management

 Keith D Nordick, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments