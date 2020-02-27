The following students have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Ashby
Miles F Wing, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Battle Lake
Taylor A Koefod, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Fergus Falls
Caleb A Danielson, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Olivia N Fischer, Junior, Carlson School of Management
Brianna L Mcginnis, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Anna E Reard, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences
Emilie A Reard, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
Chase M Strube, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Perham
Kolbey R Bormann, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management
Austin A King, Senior, Carlson School of Management
Jace F Kovash, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management
Keith D Nordick, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
