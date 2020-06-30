The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its dean's list for spring semester 2020. Students on the dean's list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Area students were:

 

Battle Lake

Abigail J. Bellig, sophomore, Labovitz School of Bus & Econ, prebusiness.

Kadie L. Knudson, senior, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, biology B.A., Hispanic studies.

Brady Scholten, sophomore, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, biology B.A.

 

Dalton

David W. Wallington, senior, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, geological sciences, B.S.

 

Elbow Lake

Theodore J. Waskosky, senior, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, electrical engineering, B.S.E.E.

 

Fergus Falls

Camryn M. Appert, junior, College of Liberal Arts, Enviro, sustain & geog, B.A.

Madysen R. Eklund, sophomore, Education & Human Service Pro, precommunication sci/disorder.

Sheryl L. Johnson, senior, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, electrical engineering, B.S.E.E.

Samuel R. Kaliher, junior, Labovitz School of Bus & Econ, marketing, B.B.A.

Nickolas J. Korhonen, senior, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, electrical engineering, B.S.E.E.

Matthew D. Monke, senior, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, civil engineering, B.S.C.E.

Antonia M. Starzl, senior, School of Fine Arts, graphic design, B.F.A.

Lillian P. Stumbo, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts, Enviro, sustain & geog, B.A.

 

Henning

Kendalle Johnson, junior, Education & Human Service Pro, social work, B.S.W.

Tyler J. Reese, sophomore, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, biology, B.S.

 

Ottertail

Henry A. Keskitalo, junior, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, computer science, B.S.

 

Pelican Rapids

Jennifer M. Hernandez, senior, College of Liberal Arts, communication, B.A.

Mackenzie M. Thornton, freshman, College of Liberal Arts, undeclared.

 

Perham

Margaret C. Ingebrand, sophomore, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, biology, B.A.

Sydney C. Karels, senior, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, biology, B.S.

Colton J. Kostynick, freshman, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, premechanical engineering.

Emily L. Martinson, junior, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, biology B.S.

Rachel A. Muer, freshman, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, biology, B.A.

Alisha P. Rosen, junior, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, biology, B.S.

 

Underwood

Tyler C. Hobbs, senior, UMD-Swenson College of Science and Engineering, mechanical engineering, B.S.M.E.

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments