Students named to the spring semester 2021 dean’s list were announced recently by the office of the registrar. The U of M Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.

To qualify for a place on the dean’s list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.

Students named to the dean’s list include the following:

 

Battle Lake

Isaiah Fronning

 

Henning

Molly Cordes

 

Perham

Carter Mulcahy

Load comments