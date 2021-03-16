The University of North Dakota’s Office of the Registrar issued its Fall Semester 2020 Dean’s List and President’s Roll of Honor.

Area students include:

Dean’s list

Barnesville

• Alyssa Allen

Battle Lake

• Hayle Knudson

• Lauren Minten

Dalton

• Emily Frigaard

Fergus Falls

• Spencer Breen

• Hunter Eldien

• Lydia Kantonen

• Isabelle Kremeier

• Ethan Rinke

• Julia Swanson

Henning

• Marissa Rehm

Perham

• Madyson Melgard

• Megan Tellinghuisen

• Katie Zepper

 

President’s list

Battle Lake

• Hayle Knudson

• Lauren Minten

Dalton

• Emily Frigaard

Dent

• Ellie Morgan

Fergus Falls

• Hunter Eldien

• Lydia Kantonen

• Isabelle Kremeier

• Madelyne Oswald

• Ethan Rinke

• Julia Swanson

Pelican Rapids

• Hailey Sonnenberg

Perham

• Megan Tellinghuisen

