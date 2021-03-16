The University of North Dakota’s Office of the Registrar issued its Fall Semester 2020 Dean’s List and President’s Roll of Honor.
Area students include:
Dean’s list
Barnesville
• Alyssa Allen
Battle Lake
• Hayle Knudson
• Lauren Minten
Dalton
• Emily Frigaard
Fergus Falls
• Spencer Breen
• Hunter Eldien
• Lydia Kantonen
• Isabelle Kremeier
• Ethan Rinke
• Julia Swanson
Henning
• Marissa Rehm
Perham
• Madyson Melgard
• Megan Tellinghuisen
• Katie Zepper
President’s list
Battle Lake
• Hayle Knudson
• Lauren Minten
Dalton
• Emily Frigaard
Dent
• Ellie Morgan
Fergus Falls
• Hunter Eldien
• Lydia Kantonen
• Isabelle Kremeier
• Madelyne Oswald
• Ethan Rinke
• Julia Swanson
Pelican Rapids
• Hailey Sonnenberg
Perham
• Megan Tellinghuisen
