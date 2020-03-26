Underwood High School advances to the Minnesota Council on Economic Education sponsored State Personal Finance Decathlon competition after a team of students excelled in a series of tests in personal finance topics including budgeting, investing, insurance, and more. The four students representing the school, supported by their coach, social studies teacher Angela Hartman, will compete against other high schools in the championship held April 1-21, 2020 remotely. The state test will be comprised of 10 core personal finance principles for students to demonstrate their content mastery.
The Minnesota Personal Finance Decathlon is a statewide competition that provides a fun, challenging, and creative way to engage students' personal finance knowledge and critical thinking. Teams first compete online between January and March to qualify for the state competition. Then, the 11 top-scoring teams from schools across the state are invited to the state competition; due to ongoing concerns about public health and exposure, the state competition will be held online. The state champion goes on to represent Minnesota at the National Personal Finance Challenge.
In addition to offering the Personal Finance Decathlon, among other programs online, the Minnesota Council on Economic Education has worked to continue meeting the needs of Minnesota students, teachers, and now parents, in preparing young people with the economic and personal finance knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in today’s world. Through activities, curriculum and lessons, and ongoing digital support for educators, the Minnesota Council on Economic Education is continuing to serve all Minnesotans in this challenging time for our state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.