Challenge competition after two teams of students excelled in a series of tests in microeconomics, macroeconomics, and international economics and current events. The eight students representing the school, along with their coach, social studies teacher Angela Hartman, will compete against other high schools in the championship held April 1, 2020, remotely.
The teams from Underwood Secondary High School competed in the Adam Smith and Joan Robinson divisions of the Minnesota Economics Challenge. The Adam Smith division is marked by a high degree of academic rigor and competition for students in advanced or accelerated classes in economics, and the Joan Robinson division is for teams of students attending schools with enrollment of less than 600 students. The students, along with other teams, qualified for the state championship using online tests due to ongoing concerns about public health and exposure.
Economics Challenge began in 1986. In 2001, the competition became a national program with more than 10,000 students competing across the country in the National Economics Challenge. Minnesota’s Economics Challenge program prepares students to apply their classroom knowledge and learning to test their economic understanding and reasoning abilities, equipping them to be creative problem-solvers and leaders in and out of the classroom.
