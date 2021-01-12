Students from your region have been named to the University of Jamestown Fall 2020 Dean’s List for maintaining a semester GPA of 3.50 or better. They are as follows:
• Nicholas Lindberg, Ottertail.
• Karli Kawlewski, New York Mills.
• Kenna Salo, New York Mills.
More than 300 students were named to the UJ Dean’s List for this semester. The complete list is published on this web page.
