Students from your region have been named to the University of Jamestown Fall 2020 Dean’s List for maintaining a semester GPA of 3.50 or better. They are as follows:

• Nicholas Lindberg, Ottertail.

• Karli Kawlewski, New York Mills.

• Kenna Salo, New York Mills.

More than 300 students were named to the UJ Dean’s List for this semester. The complete list is published on this web page.

Load comments