The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its dean's list for fall semester 2020. Students on the dean's list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Battle Lake
• Brennan Amundson, sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), exercise rehab sci. B.A.
• Eli Carlson, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), biology B.S.
• Samuel R. Kaliher, senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), marketing B.S.
• Kadie L. Knudson, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B.A. and Hispanic studies.
• Brady Scholten, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), biology B.A.
Elbow Lake
• John S Van Kempen, freshman, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), precivil engineering.
Fergus Falls
• Camryn M. Appert, senior, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), enviro., sustain and geog. B.A.
• Karissa R. Ellingson, junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), accounting B.A.
• Sheryl L. Johnson, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), electrical engr. B.S.E.E.
•Olivia G. Kaliher, freshman, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), precommunication sci/disorder.
• Matthew D Monke, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), civil engineering B.S.C.E.
• Cody N. Norgren, freshman, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), prebusiness.
• Maggie L. Salwei, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B.A. and enviro, sustain and geog.
• Antonia M. Starzl, senior, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), graphic design B.F.A.
• Rachel L. Wulfekuhle, sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Public Health
Henning
• Rachel J. Borchardt, sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), preintegr elem. and spec. ed.
• Tyler J. Reese, sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), biology B.S.
Pelican Rapids
• Jennifer M. Hernandez, senior, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), communication B.A.
• Mackenzie M. Thornton, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), undeclared.
Perham
• Margaret C. Ingebrand, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), biology B.A.
• Colton J. Kostynick, sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), premechanical engineering.
• Emily L. Martinson, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), biology B.S.
• Leah M. Muer, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), environmental science B.S.
• Rachel A. Muer, sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), biology B.A.
• Alisha P. Rosen, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), biology B.S.
• Madelyn R. Tangen, freshman, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), biochemistry B.A.
Underwood
• Tyler C Hobbs, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), mechanical engineering B.S.M.E.
