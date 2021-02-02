The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its dean's list for fall semester 2020. Students on the dean's list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

 

Battle Lake

• Brennan Amundson, sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), exercise rehab sci. B.A.

• Eli Carlson, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), biology B.S.

• Samuel R. Kaliher, senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), marketing B.S.

• Kadie L. Knudson, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B.A. and Hispanic studies.

• Brady Scholten, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), biology B.A.

 

Elbow Lake

• John S Van Kempen, freshman, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), precivil engineering.

 

Fergus Falls

• Camryn M. Appert, senior, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), enviro., sustain and geog. B.A.

• Karissa R. Ellingson, junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), accounting B.A.

• Sheryl L. Johnson, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), electrical engr. B.S.E.E.

•Olivia G. Kaliher, freshman, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), precommunication sci/disorder.

• Matthew D Monke, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), civil engineering B.S.C.E.

  Cody N. Norgren, freshman, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), prebusiness.

• Maggie L. Salwei, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B.A. and enviro, sustain and geog.

• Antonia M. Starzl, senior, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), graphic design B.F.A.

• Rachel L. Wulfekuhle, sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Public Health

 

Henning

• Rachel J. Borchardt, sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), preintegr elem. and spec. ed.

• Tyler J. Reese, sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), biology B.S.

 

Pelican Rapids

• Jennifer M. Hernandez, senior, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), communication B.A.

• Mackenzie M. Thornton, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), undeclared.

 

Perham

• Margaret C. Ingebrand, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), biology B.A.

• Colton J. Kostynick, sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), premechanical engineering.

• Emily L. Martinson, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), biology B.S.

• Leah M. Muer, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), environmental science B.S.

• Rachel A. Muer, sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), biology B.A.

• Alisha P. Rosen, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), biology B.S.

• Madelyn R. Tangen, freshman, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), biochemistry B.A.

 

Underwood

• Tyler C Hobbs, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), mechanical engineering B.S.M.E.

Load comments