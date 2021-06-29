The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.

 

Battle Lake

Trenton Feda, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list

Fergus Falls

Lily Reinhardt, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list

 

Underwood

Morgan Vareberg, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list

