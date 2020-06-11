The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean's list for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list," but some grant the "dean's honor list" and "dean's high honor list."

To view an online listing, visit registrar.wisc.edu/deans_list.htm. For questions or concerns about eligibility, please contact deanslist-registrar@em.wisc.edu.

Area students who received the honor:

Fergus Falls

Madison Wolters, School of Pharmacy, high honor roll

 

Underwood

Morgan Vareberg, College of Letters and Science, dean's list

 

