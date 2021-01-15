Area students Wyatt Thorson of Fergus Falls and Carter Aakre of Perham were named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls 2020 fall semester dean’s list
The dean’s list honored 1,995 students at the university.
To be named to the dean’s list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0 or midway between an “A” and “B” average.
