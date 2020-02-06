Wadena Area Amateur Radio Club announces its spring ham radio technician operator license class. Classes will be held every Tuesday evening from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. for seven weeks starting March 24, 2020. Class sessions will be held at the Wadena Deer Creek High School and is free to the public. Preregistration is required. The goal of the class is to assist participants in acquiring a technician class amateur radio license from the Federal Communication Commission (FCC).
There is no age requirement for obtaining a ham radio license. This class is designed for the beginner and no electronics experience or background is required. This class is geared for individuals high school age and older. This class will introduce information on the various activities that ham radio operators participate in, including assisting with communication for public service events, providing emergency communications during natural disasters, safeguarding communities as a Skywarn weather spotter, along with learning about how to use ham radios and related equipment. Participants will even learn about communicating with the International Space Station.
WAARC is a nonprofit, all volunteer organization of licensed amateur radio operators dedicated to teaching amateur radio skills to individuals as part of the club&39’s mission to further the science and use of amateur radio. To receive an information packet contact WAARC at www.wadenaham.org, or go to the WAARC Facebook page, or contact Andrew Browne at a.browne.388@gmail.com.
