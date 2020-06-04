Tianna Wald of Pelican Rapids was named to the University of Sioux Falls' spring 2020 dean's list. Wald is majoring in nursing.

Wald was among more than 600 students named to the spring 2020 dean's list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

