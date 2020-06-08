Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2020 spring semester honors list.

The president's list includes 410 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.

The dean's list includes 286 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.

The released honors list does not include students who have requested no release of information.

Central Lakes College is a comprehensive community and technical college in the Minnesota State System. The college serves about 5,500 students annually in liberal arts and career education programs.

Henning

Paige Wallevand, president's list

 

Ottertail

Logan Menze, president's list

 

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments