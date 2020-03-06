The Fergus Falls Fish and Game Club is hosting two “how to” fishing classes in Fergus Falls this spring in conjunction with their 100th year anniversary. A regular “School of Fish” class, aimed at adults 16 years and older, will be held on April 22 at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center starting at 6 p.m. This 2 ½-hour long class offers entry-level instruction for beginning anglers taught by professional angler and “Fishing the Midwest” TV host Mike Frisch.
School of Fish students learn about lakes, finding fish in those lakes, and some great ways to catch them using the 32-page full color School of Fish workbook. Class attendees also receive hands-on instruction in learning to tie a fishing knot and rig and use a slip-bobber setup.
In addition to the instruction and workbook, School of Fish students receive an equipment packet including a rod and reel, tackle box with tackle, $10 Bass Pro Shops gift card, and more. Cost for this adult class is $50.
An advanced “Walleye School of Fish” class, open to anglers of all ages, will be held on April 29 at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center starting at 6 p.m. This 2-1/2 hour class includes instruction on finding walleyes and the effective use of sonar/GPS to aid in this process. Students then gain instruction in basic jig fishing techniques and also learn how to effectively fish bottom-bouncer presentations. Bottom bouncers and jigs are two basic, but very essential methods for catching Minnesota walleyes in nearly every lake they swim! Students will receive an information packet for notetaking during school.
Walleye School concludes with a Q & A session and Mike will stick around after class to answer any and all fishing questions. This is a great opportunity to tap into Mike’s knowledge and experience of guiding for walleyes in western Minnesota for nearly three decades! Cost for the walleye school is $30.
To enroll in either or both classes, please mail your name and contact information (address, phone number, email, etc.) along with a check for the fees made out to the Fergus Falls Fish and Game Club and mail to the club at P.O. Box 221, Fergus Falls MN 56538-0221.
As an FYI, a youth School of Fish class is also being held in Fergus Falls May 16. Information on that class is available through Fergus Falls Community Education.
