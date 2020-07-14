CHS Prairie Lakes recently donated a $10,000 grant to West Central Area High School’s agriculture program. 

The grant will go toward building a school greenhouse giving students valuable hands-on experience in horticulture, agronomy and other areas year-round. Currently, students are limited to what types of plants can be grown during the May to September growing season.

The grant was made possible by the CHS Prairie Lakes Seeds for Stewardship program. CHS Prairie Lakes has raised $270,000 through a matching funds program in partnership with its retail locations.

