Megan Ewert was the winner of a $50 credit to the Otter Outlet (school store) following her discovery of the 2021 SnoBall Medallion.
Three clues were shared during SnoBall week, with the final clue as follows:
“This is the time for the final clue…
Once you read this, you will know what to do.
V is for Victory, but it represents so much more…
Often in life, a clue is like a door.
Thinking back to previous information…
Chevy, and Bob Segar, “Like a Rock” is your destination!”
“Megan found the medallion shortly after the final clue was released. She found the medallion buried under snow and frozen to the ground next to the big rock on the south side of Kennedy, just outside the V Door and near the Randolph Avenue sidewalk,” explained assistant principal Shane Thielke. “Congratulations Megan Ewert for finding this year’s SnoBall Medallion!”
