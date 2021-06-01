Minnesota State Community and Technical College is pleased to announce the appointment of academic deans to fill two new leadership positions at the college.
Following extensive nationwide searches, M State named Dr. Marsha Weber as dean for the school of business and information technology and Dr. Matthew Loeslie as dean for the school of applied technology.
“It is an honor and a privilege to welcome Dr. Marsha Weber and Dr. Matthew Loeslie to M State as the deans for the school of business and information technology and the school of applied technology,” said Dr. John Maduko, M State’s vice president for academic and student affairs. “I am confident that their academic excellence and distinction, coupled with their pioneering vision in leading these two inaugural schools at M State, will help our students reach new heights in their careers, life and leadership.”
Weber has served as an interim academic dean at M State for the past semester and will begin her new position immediately. She has an extensive career as a scholar and senior administrator, previously serving 30 years at Minnesota State University Moorhead in roles including faculty, dean and interim vice president.
During her tenure at MSUM, Weber led the launch of several innovative programs including business analytics, project management and global supply chain management, and she worked with faculty to create an experiential learning requirement for all students in MSUM’s Paseka School of Business.
Weber earned a Ph.D. in finance from the University of Nebraska Lincoln, a Master of Business Administration from Minnesota State University Moorhead and a Bachelor of Science in business education and business administration from Valley City State University.
Loeslie joins M State from the University of Minnesota Crookston, where he is currently program director for the humanities, social sciences and education department. During his five-year tenure at UMN Crookston, he was awarded the college’s Outstanding Educator Award, launched an online criminal justice degree and the Criminal Justice Student of the Year Award, and completed several degree feasibility research projects.
Prior to joining UMN Crookston, Loeslie served as a training manager for the Minnesota Emergency Response and Industrial Training Center, a state-sponsored regional public safety training center, and as a patrol officer for the Marshall Police Department. He will be based on M State’s Detroit Lakes campus and will join the college July 1.
Loeslie earned a doctorate of criminal justice from California University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Arts in criminal justice leadership from Concordia University-St. Paul, a Bachelor of Science in sociology from South Dakota State University and a law enforcement certificate from Minnesota West Community and Technical College.
Creation of the School of Business and Information Technology and the School of Applied Technology was part of a recent academic reorganization at M State that also established the schools of Liberal Arts and Humanities; Science and Mathematics; and Health Sciences, Human Services and Nursing.
