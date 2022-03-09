This past fall at grade level parent meetings held at Kennedy Secondary School, I encouraged students to get involved in activities whether it was those offered by the school or in the community. I later sent this message directly to the middle school students when we held our fall class meetings. I encouraged them to get involved and do something. I explained I wanted them to get out and experience nature, play a game, or do something. I told them when I saw them in the hall or at lunch I would ask them, “So what do you do?”
The National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) states several reasons why students should be involved in activities of any kind. The NFHS lists better school engagement, developing better citizens and developing healthy behaviors as reasons to be engaged in activities. In my experiences as an educator, I would agree with these statements. I have seen students that have clubs or teams to look forward to are more well rounded, have better attendance and achieve higher grades at school.
When most people think of activities, they usually think of sports. We offer a number of different sports at the school. Football, volleyball, wrestling, basketball, baseball and golf are just a few of those currently offered. However, Fergus Falls Middle School has a wide variety of non-sports activities to get involved in such as Math Masters, spelling bee, Middle School student council, Knowledge Bowl, Junior Envirothon, History Day, and geography bee.
We can not forget about the experience of music in our lives as well. Fergus Falls Schools has a rich tradition of excellence in its music department. Students at Kennedy Secondary School can be involved in orchestra, band, choir or any combination of those three. I have had the opportunity to see this first hand this year attending all of the concerts. Our students are amazing!
Fergus Falls Community Ed Director, Mary Matteson, also has opportunities for our youth to get involved. During the winter season, there has been a snowmobile class offered as well as skiing at Andes each Friday night for students to participate in. Later this spring, there is an ATV course, Fergus Falls Trap Team and a fishing class.
In our community, there are church youth groups, 4-H, Tae-Kwon-Do, YoungLife, Girl and Boy Scouts. There is no shortage of activities or clubs for our students to be involved in.
Parents, I encourage you to find one thing that your child can look forward to and experience. It could be sports, a community group, or music. Get them active in school or out in the community. Engage them in positive activities with other like minded young people. Life is about experiences and middle school is the age to try many things. Just remember the next time I see you, I just might ask you, “What do you do?”