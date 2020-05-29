Tara (Steuber) Wilson, a 2006 graduate and native of Perham, and Cmdr. Brian C. Kesselring, a 2000 Concordia graduate and Fargo native,, have been named Sent Forth recipients by Alumni Relations.
Wilson earned her master’s degree and a doctorate, both in mathematical sciences, from Clemson University where she was honored with the Outstanding Citizenship Award in 2009. She is currently senior decision science consultant for The Walt Disney Co., based in Orlando, Florida. Her team performs analytical consultation, research, and applications/systems development to optimize business decisions for various segments across the company, including several resorts, the Disney Cruise Line, and ABC and ESPN. She volunteers at Quest Camp Thunderbird, a camp for adults and children with disabilities, and with Central Florida Junior Achievement.
The awards will be conferred at a future time.
The Sent Forth Award is conferred upon young alumni who have distinguished themselves early on in their careers and service to others. For graduates of less than 20 years, the Sent Forth Award is reserved for alumni who have shown vocational precociousness.
