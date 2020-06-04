Fergus Falls senior Jade Zierden received a scholarship from Catholic United Financial.
Zierden will attend Augsburg and play hockey for the Auggies.
Since 1955, Catholic United has supported more than 5,000 of our members with scholarships to help defray the costs of tuition and expenses of post-high-school education. This year, the association awarded more than $150,000. Scholarship recipients range in age from 17-44 and will attend college, trade school or a diploma program in the fall of 2020.
