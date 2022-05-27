With summer break just around the corner, area students are keen to trade the classroom for various outdoor activities and a slew of exciting programs offered over the well-earned break from studies.
Kristen Tuel is the Fergus Falls Area Learning Center director and she describes the year-round Otter Adventures program as a profound initiative that keeps local students engaged, no matter the season.
“In the summer, we offer four one-week day camps that are centered around a theme determined by the teachers,” Tuel explains. “These day camps are the same length as the normal school day, with the main goal of creating a positive school connection for the students that participate.”
The program seeks to forge an engaging and hands-on method of learning, all while helping to develop the students academically and personally.
“It gives students that participate the opportunity to be a rock star,” Tuel says. “It’s amazing to watch the confidence that is instilled into students over the course of program, year-to-year. The kids build relationships with others involved, and those connections are strengthened as participation in Otter Adventures continues.”
“The bulk of the program takes place in the summer, as students during the normal academic term are already engaged in extracurricular activities,” Tuel explains. “This paired with the normal rigors of the school day result in quite a full day. That’s why summer is such a great time of year to participate and experience what we have to offer.”
To participate in Otter Adventures, students must be referred by a parent, teacher or by a professional they’re working with in the community. A child study team then reviews the referred child and assess whether the program would be a good option for them to take part in.
“The pandemic has spurred a considerable amount of funding from federal and state levels geared towards specific summer programming,” Tuel says. “These dollars have been specifically earmarked for summer programming and cannot be used during the normal school year.”
Tuel goes on to explain how the additional funding has augmented area initiatives that have proven vital for continued student development: “We are now able to provide transportation for any student within the Fergus Falls school district, which is a big development and something we’re very excited about — we’ve offered transportation to students located within the city limits for years, but the added funding has helped us expand the scope of what we can offer.”
In addition mitigating transportation barriers, the recent funding has also made it possible to hire additional professional educators in areas that were previously difficult to staff: “Fore example, we’ve been able to hire music teachers to coordinate summer music programs along with professional interventionists whose sole duty is to ascertain the unique needs of certain students. It’s also made it possible for us to hire a certified physical education teacher.”
“In addition to the Otter Adventures program, we offer a high school credit recovery option for students who were unsuccessful in completing certain courses over the regular school year,” Tuel adds.
“One program that is open to all children that we’re excited to offer this summer is called Otter Academy, a three-day series of events taking place on July 19–21,” Tuel mentions.
“We’ve received overwhelming support and a lot of positive feedback from teachers and parents regarding these programs,” Tuel notes. “Teachers are noticing far less regression and even a considerable gain in reading abilities due to the programs we administer. All of our efforts so far prove that we’re consistently moving the needle on literacy in a positive direction.”