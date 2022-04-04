From chaotic trading markets to unknown factors in supply issues for the upcoming planting season, the Ukraine situation with the Russian military campaign is causing ripple effects around the world, and a ton of volatility in many area — one of which is agriculture.
Farmers Elevator of Fergus Falls Manager John Stueve said that volatility is the biggest concern at the moment.
“You have peace talks one day and the market softens, and then the next day you’re back to the shelling and then the markets go back up again. It’s another variable thrown in. For the marketing end of it here, you just don’t know what’s going to happen, but it has definitely brought the prices up,” said Stueve.
While higher prices for grains and other local commodities are positive, it could also boomerang back in the form of added costs for the upcoming planting season for fertilizer and fuel.
Stueve says the other concern right now is supply issues, with spring beginning in just a few weeks.
“There are still a lot of unknowns. There is so much talk that we won’t be able to get the fertilizer that will be needed, but it is yet to be seen,” added Stueve.
With Ukrainian ports being mostly closed now, ships that are en route to the area do not get the loads they are coming for and wind up leaving empty handed.
Another factor in play that is driving up prices, is that Ukraine recently banned exports of wheat in an effort to offset their supplies and so that their people will have enough to eat.
In terms of exports for wheat, the USDA states that Russia is the biggest player worldwide. However, Ukraine is close to that, providing the staple crop that they normally export to many European and and nations on the African continent as well.
Otter Tail County is also home to a regional ethanol plant that produces a capacity of approximately 55 million gallons per year. Prices in that market have also fluctuated wildly since the invasion of Ukraine.
According to agriculture trade publication southeastagnet.com, gas and biofuel prices will go even higher amid conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but biofuel leaders argue that corn ethanol will still be cheaper than gasoline and will be able to meet demand.
Otter Tail County is in a very unique position with many ag-related businesses and producers who are eager to figure things out — where things will land once the planting season gets underway, with corn, soybeans, wheat, oats and alfalfa as the main row crops raised in Otter Tail County.
