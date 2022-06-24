Fergus Falls has long been known as a birder’s paradise — that statement is no truer than the rookery on Grotto Lake at Adams Park. Hundreds or more white egrets and black cormorants make their home there for nesting and other activities.
However, due to a bad storm in 2021 and others recently, the rookery has taken a big hit. Extensive branches that the egrets depend on were destroyed and dozens of birds perished.
Adams Park rookery supporter and local birder Wayne Perala said it has been a tough couple of years for the rookery.
“This year (the storms) killed more birds than any other past year. That first storm that came through was a short burst, not real long, but the winds picked up again, and that killed about 30 birds. Round two was around midnight and that killed a bunch of birds too.
Molly Stoddard with Prairie Wetlands Instructional Systems specialist at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center talked about when she came to Fergus Falls how she was surprised at the abundance of wildlife here.
“The great egret at the time I moved to Fergus Falls was a state threatened species. One notch below endangered. I couldn’t believe when I moved to town I discovered not one but two rookeries, for great egrets and other species. It blew my mind,” said Stoddard.
Stoddard said most people aren’t aware of what they have in their own back yard.
Most of the time if you want to see colonial nesting birds in their rookery, during the nesting season, you have to make a real effort to reach them. They don’t nest where people are, they (usually) nest away from people. You can’t just drive up to the rookery like you can at Adams park and Grotto Lake. It’s just incredible.” added Stoddard.
Both Stoddard and Perala emphasized that’s why it is so important to preserve what is there. Perala also shared how Fergus Falls gets many visitors every year from people all over the country, and pointed out the economic benefits of those visitors coming to Fergus Falls and spending money in restaurants, stores and local hotels.
There are other places around the country that have temporary structures that serve as nesting platforms with similar situations. To lose what Fergus Falls has would be disastrous.
Sometimes, such platforms as the Adams Parks rookery would be sponsored by different birding groups, civic clubs or even businesses or corporations. Some of them have been quite successful ventures in their respective communities.
