Camp Joy, a Bible camp out of Dent, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. Going back a little further, though, is the true beginning of Camp Joy.
In 1939, P.C. and Lillian Sorensen held Camp Joy for the very first time at Lake Lida, where one building and a boat house hosted the entirety of the camp, with excess campers sleeping in tents outside. The camp moved to its current location on Star Lake in 1941 when a tiny piece of land was obtained, leaving them with crowded, but joyful quarters.
Over the years, Camp Joy has expanded, enabling its success in serving hundreds of campers each year. Camp Joy president, Mark Jesser attended camp as a child. “For me, Camp Joy was a time each summer to be with friends, enjoy the beauty of creation, and focus on Jesus Christ,” shared Jesser. “My faith grew stronger each year as I saw the grace, mercy, and love of the savior poured out on me.”
Currently, Camp Joy hosts six weeks of youth camp each summer with four different age groups — lower elementary (grades 1-4), upper elementary (grades 4-6), middle school (grades 6-8), and high teens (grades 9-12 plus recent graduates). Family camp is also offered on two different weeks during the summer months.
“I learned joy comes from serving Jesus first, others second, and yourself last,” Jesser explained. “I have such great memories and will always cherish my days at Camp Joy!”
More information on Camp Joy can be obtained through their website campjoyminnesota.org.
