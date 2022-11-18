Elevate, a new cannabis retail store, celebrated an e-commerce grand opening on Nov. 16. While their physical location will be at 214 East Lincoln Avenue, they are starting with a soft launch online where customers can order online and take advantage of curbside pickup for convenient and discreet pickup. This dispensary will offer hemp-derived cannabis edibles, topicals, education and more.
Owner Kristopher Stach is also a registered nurse and decided to pursue entrepreneurship and open a cannabis business after he witnessed first-hand the benefits and positive impacts medicinal cannabis products can have. With a mission to expand affordable access to hemp-derived alternatives, Stach hopes to help others improve their quality of life. Stach said, “I love to help people, it’s in my nature. It is what pushed me to become a nurse.”
Stach has been working with GFF through their Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one consulting for start-ups. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners. To learn more, please visit greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
Visit elevateff.com to shop and stay in touch for store grand opening information.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone