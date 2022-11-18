ELEVATE

An online fulfillment cannabis retailer, Elevate, opened at 214 East Lincoln Avenue in downtown Fergus Falls on Nov. 16. 

 Submitted

Elevate, a new cannabis retail store, celebrated an e-commerce grand opening on Nov. 16. While their physical location will be at 214 East Lincoln Avenue, they are starting with a soft launch online where customers can order online and take advantage of curbside pickup for convenient and discreet pickup. This dispensary will offer hemp-derived cannabis edibles, topicals, education and more.



