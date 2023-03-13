Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) announced the e-commerce opening of Elevate, a new cannabis retail store, last fall. After months of renovations, the Elevate team is scheduled to open their downtown storefront, located at 214 West Lincoln Avenue, on Mar. 17. This dispensary will offer hemp-derived edibles, topicals, education and more.
Owner Kristopher Stach is also a registered nurse (RN) and decided to pursue entrepreneurship and open a cannabis business after he witnessed first-hand the benefits and positive impacts medicinal cannabis products can have. With a mission to expand affordable access to hemp-derived alternatives, Kristopher hopes to help others improve their quality of life. He said, “I love to help people, it's in my nature. It is what pushed me to become a nurse.”
Earlier this year, Elevate brought on Corey Stach as a new partner. Corey joins the team with years of cannabis market management experience.
Kristopher has been working with GFF through their Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one consulting for start-ups. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners. More information is available online at greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
The grand opening event is scheduled for Mar. 17, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The storefront will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.
