Grand opening

Kristopher Stach, owner of Elevate, a cannabis retailer in downtown Fergus Falls, will open the storefront to the public for the first time on Mar. 17. 

 Submitted

Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) announced the e-commerce opening of Elevate, a new cannabis retail store, last fall. After months of renovations, the Elevate team is scheduled to open their downtown storefront, located at 214 West Lincoln Avenue, on Mar. 17. This dispensary will offer hemp-derived edibles, topicals, education and more.



