Kennedy Secondary School eighth grade earth science teacher Amy Beske, who was named 2019-20 Fergus Falls Teacher of the Year by the Fergus Falls Education Association, is one of 134 candidates nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year this year.
Beske has been teaching in Fergus Falls for all 36 years of her teaching career and she jokes she’s the oldest eighth-grader ever because she’s only ever taught eighth grade and, occasionally, seventh grade life science. Beske is also on the curriculum committee, previously helped with the Otter Garden when it was around, has helped with the Young Eagles program and has been a member rights representative for the local teacher’s union.
She also recently helped set up a new program that is running a pilot in March. “It’s called March Mindful Mondays and I’ve helped get that going,” Beske says. “It’s going to be just a little 10-minute program for kids in 7 through 12 and staff to meet and just practice some mindful activities; sometimes kids can be stressed out about taking a test or having to speak in front of people, and it’s those little strategies that help us calm ourselves.”
Even after 36 years, Beske is still passionate and enthusiastic about her job. “I love teaching, I wake up in the morning and can’t wait to get here,” she says. “It’s still a lot of fun to be in the classroom.”
Winning the Fergus Falls Teacher of the Year Award and being nominated for the state Teacher of the Year award, even though she was recently informed she wasn’t a finalist, brings tears to Beske’s eyes. “It was really nice to be nominated. I wasn’t sure which colleague had nominated me and I found out later it was a new teacher across the hallway from me. It warmed my heart that she would think enough to nominate me. It means a lot. I have such wonderful peers, it feels like a wonderful community,” she says. “It is just a nice honor and as I get older I think I appreciate those things even more.”
Beske knows science isn’t going to be the first love for all of her students, but she wants to be supportive and encouraging, and show that science and learning can be fun and interesting. “I want to provide them opportunities and cheer them on. I want them to, when they come into my classroom, to enjoy learning, that’s such a key piece for the kids,” she says.
Beske says she plans to stay in the classroom for as long as she’s healthy and has the energy to keep up with the kids.
