State Rep. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, has announced the city of Elizabeth is receiving a $600,000 state grant to assist with a wastewater project.
The funding is being provided via the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Minnesota Small Cities Development Program.
“Hats off to Mayor Bogenreif, city officials, and the people of Elizabeth for their successful grant request to help them improve their local infrastructure,” Rasmusson said. “This funding will allow important work to be completed at a benefit to Elizabeth taxpayers and I thank DEED for approving this grant. This is a good example of how state and local entities can collaborate and deliver positive results and I am pleased to support this essential infrastructure project.
DEED Commissioner Steve Grove indicated in a letter to Bogenreif that DEED staff will provide implementation training in early July.
“Congratulations on this grant award to help enhance your community development efforts,” Grove wrote in the letter.
