Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has added a second-degree murder charge to the third-degree murder and manslaughter counts against ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd. He’s also charged the three other officers fired in the incident.
Chauvin was initially charged by Hennepin County prosecutors with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s killing while in police custody last week. Chauvin was the officer seen in bystander video pressing his knee against a prone, handcuffed Floyd as the man pleaded for air.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled Floyd’s death was a homicide.
Ellison brought aiding and abetting charges against the other three Minneapolis officers — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J.A. Kueng.
Ellison, who’s taken charge of the case, is expected to speak later Wednesday on the matter.
Floyd family attorney Ben Crump called it a “a bittersweet moment” and said the family was “deeply gratified” by the news.
