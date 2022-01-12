VOCAL POWERHOUSE: Vocalist and composer Aby Wolf, who has performed with Dessa, The New Standards, Doomtree and the Minnesota Orchestra, will be performing with the group Champagne Confetti on Saturday.
CHAMPAGNE CONFETTI: The group Champagne Confetti, featuring a mix of chamber and electro-R&B music styles, will be performing with vocalist Aby Wolf at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center on Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
VOCAL POWERHOUSE: Vocalist and composer Aby Wolf, who has performed with Dessa, The New Standards, Doomtree and the Minnesota Orchestra, will be performing with the group Champagne Confetti on Saturday.
Aaron Rice
CHAMPAGNE CONFETTI: The group Champagne Confetti, featuring a mix of chamber and electro-R&B music styles, will be performing with vocalist Aby Wolf at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center on Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
For those who keep tabs on the Minnesota music scene, the name Aby Wolf might ring a bell. Wolf is a singer and composer who has worked with the likes of Dessa, The New Standards, Doomtree and the Minnesota Orchestra. She easily floats and weaves between the genres of hip hop, R&B, rock, folk, electronic, jazz and experimental.
Wolf has released four solo albums to much success and has toured throughout the U.S., the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Germany. She has graced various renowned stages in the Twin Cities, such as the Walker Art Center, Fitzgerald Theater, Orchestra Hall and First Ave.
In addition to that, Wolf has released collaborative singles such as the popular “Beach Hawk” by Champagne Confetti.
This group, Champagne Confetti, featuring Wolf on vocals, will be performing at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center on Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Their music dabbles in genres including chamber music, electro-R&B and neo-minimalism using instrumentation from strings, voices, percussion and electronics.
The band name, Champagne Confetti, is a term for embracing uncertainty, so attendees can expect the night to be filled with improvisation and the exploration of totally new compositions.
Wolf and her ensemble of artists will be spending the week of Jan. 12-15 in the New York Mills area, engaging with residents and local students through workshops and outreach activities. In addition to that, they will be hosting a free pop-up concert at Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 5:15 p.m. That event will be free and all are welcome to attend, enjoy a craft beer and listen to some music.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone