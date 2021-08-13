It would be a possible life-saving measure, the ability to be able to safely pass through a traffic signal with a law enforcement or fire or ambulance vehicle. The city is considering obtaining and upgrading all the traffic signal lights in Fergus Falls to add a new technology called Optimum EVP, emergency vehicle preemption systems.
Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren gave a presentation to the Fergus Falls City Council on Wednesday about how the system will allow traffic lights to detect approaching emergency vehicles and turn the traffic signal to green giving them safer passage through intersections.
“When you look at it from a risk management standpoint, either having a police officer or a firefighter getting involved in a traffic accident at an intersection or a member of the public, the total cost of $90,000 to do 11 traffic lights is relatively inexpensive. I think one traffic collision would more than cover that expense,” said Bergren.
The project would include upfitting the Opticom system to existing traffic signals and the majority of the cost would be covered by municipal state aid.
According to the council action recommendation, the second phase of the project would entail upfitting public safety vehicles with IR emitters with funding from the equipment fund or forfeitures. The project would reduce risk to emergency responders and the public, as well as reducing risk to the city. A motion was approved to add the Optimum EVP system to the next regular City Council session for a final vote.
Also at Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, a presentation was given by Elizabth Wefel with the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities about their work and challenges faced during COVID-19.
In another agenda item, the city has decided to start discussing a comprehensive plan for the city. Mayor Ben Schierer pointed out that at this time, they do not have one, and going forward it might be more advantageous and preemptive to incoming groups or businesses to fit into the city’s goals and expectations rather than the other way around.
“If we’re going to do this, we have to get true engagement of people. The last time we did this, there was about 20 or 30 people on the committee and they felt that the consultants basically went into (former planner) Gordon Hydukavich’s old office, scrubbed down his walls, and grabbed a few things and came to the meeting with some preconceived ideas of what Fergus Falls should look like,” said council member Anthony Hicks. “A lot of the people that were invited to attend that meeting didn’t feel they had a voice. I think the consultants that we use need to come in with a blank page and ask the people of Fergus Falls what they want, and then listen to them.”
