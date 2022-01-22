FLOW: Artist Jess Schmidt's mesmerizing work using acrylic and fluorescent aerosol paint is being featured now through Mar. 15 at the "Emerging Artists Exhibition" at the Lake Region Arts Council (LRAC) Gallery.
Art enthusiasts across the region can get ready to mark their calendars. A new, exciting art exhibit recently opened for public viewing.
The Lake Region Arts Council (LRAC) announced on Jan. 17, that the “Emerging Artists Exhibition” is now open through Mar. 15 in the LRAC Gallery, located within the charming historic River Inn on 133 South Mill Street, Fergus Falls.
The “emerging” artists on display are five different creatives, selected from within the nine-county region which LRAC represents. The artists’ chosen mediums are unique, ranging from fabrics, fibers, sculptures, beadwork, oil paint, acrylic paint to aerosol paint.
Each artist is currently showcasing three of their pieces at the LRAC Gallery, and for many of them, this is their first gallery exhibition.
The stylistic choices of each artist vary greatly, leading to a diverse display of colors, textures, messages and emotions.
Danielle Patton, a nurse, artist and mother of five, is one of the featured artists whose paintings and mixed media fiber works are on display. “Every time I pick up that brush or spray can it is in the name of therapy and sanity,” she stated in her artist bio.
Another featured artist, Christy Goulet, Wiishkobizi Nibi Ikwe, made three pieces inspired by her Chippewa heritage.
The beautiful, wide-ranging work of three other artists is featured in the gallery. Lori Kurpiers, a sculptor who uses fibers and fabric for her compelling creations, Jess Schmidt, an abstract painter who uses acrylic and fluorescent aerosol and Katie Lou Sandberg, Waabishkii Animikii, an art education student at Minnesota State University in Moorhead, who uses oil paints in her “contemporary expressionism and impressionism” style of work.
LRAC stated in a release that is “excited to have the opportunity to work with these extremely talented artists in our region.”
The gallery is open for viewing Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. For more information about the exhibit, potential visitors can call the LRAC office at 1-800-262-2787 or 2218-739-5780 or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org.
A reception for the artists will be held on Mar. 15, the closing date of the exhibition, from 5:30-7 p.m.
