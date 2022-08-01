PioneerCare in Fergus Falls will be offering an onsite childcare program called PioneerKids for their employees beginning this fall.
PioneerCare was founded in 1928. They offer an array of resources aimed at fostering health and wellbeing for older adults and those undergoing chronic conditions.
The organization offers short-term rehabilitative therapy, long-term skilled nursing care, specialized memory care and other home-based services to support independent living in their housing facilities as well as in the greater community.
PioneerCare Center maintains a staff of approximately 300 people that serve the needs of over 800 people within their facilities and throughout the surrounding community.
The PioneerKids program will offer childcare services for up to 12 children in the infant, toddler and preschool age range; the venue for PioneerKids will be in the homestead cottage building, a venue that was originally designed for delivering memory care.
“The prospect of offering onsite childcare has been surfacing here for years,” explains Patti Fandrich, PioneerCare’s director of human resources.
The company recently conducted a survey that identified at least 29 employees who are the parents of 46 children requiring childcare services. In response to these findings, PioneerCare developed a childcare plan to suit parents currently working for the organization.
“In a recent meeting to find new ways to support our employees, a group brought a well-thought-out proposal to consider,” Fandrich continues. “Taking the conservation further, we decided it was the right time to implement it.”
PioneerKids will offer an early drop-off that works with day shift hours and will serve children from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Although priority will be allotted to employees of PioneerCare, the program may accept children from the greater community if space allows.
More information on the PioneerKids program can be found at pioneercare.org.
