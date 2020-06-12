Empowering Kids Perham has received a grant from the Otto Bremer Trust in the amount of $40,000. These funds will be used to continue offering and expanding current programs, and adding new services to include early intensive intervention services, and mental health therapy.

As one of the only nonprofit autism organizations located between Moorhead and Minneapolis, Empowering Kids is unique in offering high quality and affordable programming designed specifically for individuals with autism or social challenges (such as ADHD).  Empowering Kids currently offers DIR floortime, play therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, small group social emotional sessions for individuals ages fourth grade through adult, recreational opportunities, parent support, after-school and summer-camp programs, special interest and independent learning classes, and a community awareness program. Empowering Kids staff and board greatly appreciate the OBT for supporting children and families affected by autism and social challenges!

