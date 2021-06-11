Preparing for the end of life is a difficult, trying time for many. Death is a topic that is avoided but it is a part of life nonetheless. As a society people try to isolate themselves from death in their personal lives and circles while acknowledging that, ultimately, it is still a reality.
Navigating the unknown circumstances surrounding the end of life can oftentimes be overwhelming. Family dynamics are common and considering that no one grieves and thinks in the same way, disagreements can occur. These are some of the issues addressed by hospice care.
Hospice care is a holistic manner of providing care for people with a terminal illness or life-limiting disease. Most commonly provided in a home-based setting, it is not necessarily reserved for the final weeks of life. Patients receiving supportive care through hospice can receive services for up to six months or longer, depending on their rate of decline.
A hospice team, which generally consists of a main nurse, chaplain, social worker, optional home-health aids, and a rotation of other nursing staff, is committed to both client and family, providing support that goes beyond treating symptoms associated with comfort care.
Offering support anywhere from one to seven days each week, hospice is not generally a 24-hour care scenario, but a supportive role to both equip and empower clients and their families as they journey through the end-of-life process.
In addition to medical care, hospice provides professional support for emotional and spiritual needs and education regarding the end of life, financial guidance, and assistance and mediation services when faced with strained family dynamics. Needs are much greater than those of a strictly medical nature.
Choosing hospice care is a decision that should not be made lightly. LB Homes hospice staff discussed what should be considered when determining if hospice is the right decision, sharing that clients have to be accepting of the fact that treatment is no longer an option.
“This doesn’t mean that they have to be ready to die,” shared nurse Erin Norgren. “(People) who want to continue seeking treatment should do so. Those in hospice should have no regrets about what they didn’t try to do to get better.”
Electing to use hospice care can occur when curative treatment is no longer an option, empowering the quality of the life remaining.
“Hospice changes the focus of care from disease-directed treatment to focusing on enhancing comfort and quality of life,” explained referral liaison Amie Welch.
Some common misconceptions about hospice care is that they help people die faster by using morphine or other painkillers or withholding nutrition. Misconceptions are part of the grieving process and require a shift in perspective in order to embrace.
“We are so used to living life in a way that says plan for the future,” expressed chaplain, Caleb Larson, stating that a change in mindset is necessary in order to focus on making life more enjoyable as opposed to living to survive.
Additionally the utilization of painkillers is highly regulated and the dose amount allows for a client to gain comfort, providing them the opportunity to enjoy the time they have left.
Paula Norby Krueger and her family recently used hospice services through LB Homes for six months while her mother was living her final days. The hospice team helped get the family on the same page and advocate for the wishes of their patient, who made her own decisions until she was no longer able to do so. The benefits Krueger received from the hospice team were immeasurable.
“I have absolutely nothing bad to say about hospice. I think it’s the most wonderful organization a person could utilize if they are able to have that other support of family members or caregivers,” she said.
The benefits of hospice care are greatest when fully utilized. Building a relationship with a hospice team allows the ups and downs of the process to go a bit smoother than jumping into the care after crisis mode has hit, when a patient has days or hours left. The opportunity to gain knowledge about what to expect and receive the support of the team while still supporting the best interests and wishes of their patient during a time wrought with grief.
“(We are there to) help the family see how strong they are and encourage them that they can do this and hospice is there to support, help and encourage,” stated Norgren.
Hospice care continues for a patient’s family for 12-13 months following the death of their loved one. Bereavement support is available through face-to-face therapy, grief support groups and classes, mailings and phone calls.
More information on hospice care is available on LB Homes’ website, lbhomes.org/.
