Following a one year absence, the Empty Bowls fundraiser hosted by M State to benefit the Salvation Army is returning in full force, just under a different format.
In previous years, guests visited the college campus and carefully selected their pottery bowl, which was filled with soup in exchange for a donation to benefit food needs of the Fergus Falls Salvation Army in their mission to assist the community. “Our need for food has increased drastically,” said Lynn Verhaagh, community relations director at the Salvation Army in a release. In a normal year, the organization distributes just over 600 food boxes a year. Since April 1, 2020, they have distributed more than 12,000 food boxes, an increase of more than 1,500%.
“I always thought the 15th Empty Bowls would be something special, and here we are,” said M State pottery instructor Lori Charest in a release.Charest’s students create the bowls that are featured in the fundraiser, with assistance from former students and area artists. This year, unlike previous years, the event will be hosted on A Center for the Arts’ (AC4TA) stage, where all 400 plus bowls will be on display. Guests will enter through one of the back doors and exit out a second back door, selecting their bowl and collecting a recipe for a chicken wild rice soup to accompany their new pottery piece. No food will be served, but the Fish Factor food truck will be on site for those who would like to order.
The Empty Bowls event will be socially distanced and held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m on Thursday, April 15. Suggested donation is $20. Attendees who struggle with the stairs required to enter AC4TA from the back can contact the center to make alternate arrangements for entry from the front of the building.
“Due to the shutdown, there was no Empty Bowls last year, leaving the food program short thousands of dollars,” expressed AC4TA’s Michael Burgraff. “We hope people are generous and enjoy these one-of-a-kinds, hand-made usable pieces of functional art.”
