There are at least 571 species that have become extinct on earth, and likely more. There are 1 million species of plants and animals that are endangered and threatened with extinction. However, some practices can be implemented which lessen the level of threat to species.
Kristine Askerooth with North Dakota’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and colleagues work to implement and educate about these lifesaving practices.
The USFWS has partnered with the Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton, North Dakota, since 2003 and recently with the town’s community to provide education and family fun activities during Blue Goose Days. This year’s theme is “Endangered species: It’s not too late.”
“Unfortunately, we have a huge list of threatened and endangered species for a multitude of reasons,” Askerooth said. “A lot of people don’t understand why that would be important.”
For example, in North Dakota, there is a small, brown butterfly that looks like a moth called the Dakota skipper which is considered vulnerable. While many may wonder why a small butterfly that is difficult to identify is important to conserve, Askerooth explains that each part, big or small, of the ecosystem is vital to its overall health.
“Endangered species are part of our environment. They are linked to everything. So if you start to take things out of an environment or out of a habitat then everything starts to unravel,” Askerooth said. “It’s like a spider web – you start to pull on one string, then the whole web may fall apart. So even though this one little butterfly may seem insignificant, it has a very important function within the ecosystem, whether it be certain plants that they pollinate or food for other species. If you start taking animals out and they go extinct then it starts to chip away at the health of our environment.”
When people think of endangered species, they think of the big animals like lions, tigers, whales and elephants. Those species are called charismatic megafauna, which describes large animal species with a widespread popular appeal that are often used to achieve environmental goals. However, there are many species such as birds, fish, plants and insects that are threatened and endangered.
“We consider them all important because they add to the diversity and because they add to the function that they provide in an ecosystem. Otherwise, our ecosystems become unhealthy and would fall apart,” Askerooth said.
Conservationists encourage people to learn about species that are endangered and threatened with extinction. Especially those species that are in one’s backyard or state. Knowledge is power, and using that knowledge can initiate practices to promote the health of endangered species habitat and overall population.
“We could research what are the things they like, what do they need in their habitat to thrive and then we could provide it,” she said.
Askerooth referenced the monarch butterfly, which is not threatened but has potential.
“It may be as simple as providing milkweed in our pollinator garden or around our home or in parks. Then also providing the nectar plants like blazing stars — trying to provide a variety of food sources,” she said.
Another part of strengthening an endangered species habitat to promote population is also considering what is harmful to species.
Askerooth said that one thing that is not considered, is the harmful impact that chemical spraying has on some species. Spraying can harm some species that the chemical was not intended for so it’s important to find ways to have control over the disliked species, while minimizing the impact it could have on others, such as monarch butterflies.
“For other species, it’s about conserving habitat. If they don’t have a home and all the things they need in their home, if they can’t find food, water or shelter and they don’t have the space to do it, then they aren’t going to survive. Their populations aren’t going to survive. So providing and conserving habitats is a key to the issue,” she said.
“Sometimes species go extinct and we don’t even know about it and we don’t understand some of the ramifications until much later. We can get ahead of it and be proactive and get them before they get on the list and keep them off the list, keep their populations stable, it’s better all the way around,” Askerooth said. “We all have to come together and try and do it otherwise we are going to lose them and we aren’t going to know how much we have really lost until much later.”
Blue Goose Days is an opportunity for Askerooth and USFWS to provide education, outreach and knowledge-based activities on these issues to promote wildlife health and conservation practices.
