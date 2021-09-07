The Fergus Falls Fire Department responded to an unintentional vehicle fire that subsequently damaged the exterior of an apartment complex on the 900 block of East Vernon Avenue on Monday at approximately 2:37 p.m.
Fergus Falls police officers arrived and found that the vehicle was within 5 feet of the structure and siding was beginning to melt. The vehicle owner and bystander had attempted to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers.
Police immediately started evacuating the building. Firefighters arrived as residents were evacuating and suppressed the fire and checked for extension inside the building. The damage was contained to the exterior of the building and the engine compartment of the vehicle.
Light smoke was observed throughout the apartment hallway and attic. Firefighters ventilated and monitored the air quality. Residents were then allowed back into their apartment units.
Fire Chief Ryan Muchow said the cause of the fire was unintentional and likely the result of arcing across the battery of the vehicle. Muchow said the department responded with two engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck and two command staff. No injuries were reported and no tenants were displaced.
Damage between the vehicle and the building is estimated at $15,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.