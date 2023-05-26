Hello, my name is Matthew Tungseth and I am doing an internship through the work based learning program at Kennedy Secondary School. My internship is at Interstate Engineering here in Fergus Falls. I go there for about an hour and a half on weekdays except for Tuesdays. I had no prior experience in engineering but I plan to go to NDSU for engineering in the fall. I’m not sure what kind of engineering that I want to pursue but I am trying to figure that out with this internship. Interstate engineering specializes in structural and civil engineering. They do lots of projects including roads, bridges, buildings and much more.
I have learned lots of new things and that it is a lot more complicated than you think to design a road or a building. I figured that it would be this way but there are some crazy equations that you have to do to find out the angles and the curves of roads or the loads that a building's walls have to hold. I have only learned a small portion of the art of engineering and what they do at Interstate but so far I am liking it and plan to continue in the field. I have met some new people and learned lots of new things. Besides engineering stuff this internship has also just taught me what it is like to work a nine to five job and also how to communicate with people.
Overall I am very glad that I have had the opportunity to do this internship and I plan to continue at Interstate Engineering as a paid intern this summer.
