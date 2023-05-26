Matthew Tungseth

Matthew Tungseth.

 Submitted

Hello, my name is Matthew Tungseth and I am doing an internship through the work based learning program at Kennedy Secondary School. My internship is at Interstate Engineering here in Fergus Falls. I go there for about an hour and a half on weekdays except for Tuesdays. I had no prior experience in engineering but I plan to go to NDSU for engineering in the fall. I’m not sure what kind of engineering that I want to pursue but I am trying to figure that out with this internship. Interstate engineering specializes in structural and civil engineering. They do lots of projects including roads, bridges, buildings and much more. 



