Food plots can be an excellent way to enhance an area of land’s ability to attract wildlife and offers a way to add diversity to an area’s food sources.
While normally associated with hunters attempting to increase game traffic in certain areas, the implementation of food plots can have positive impacts for non-hunters as well, as these areas create resources and energy that are desperately sought after by a myriad of species throughout the year and especially over long and hard winters.
Equipment utilized for food plots can vary widely and although large operations can consist of tractors, heavy chemical inputs and expensive seed, successful food plots can be created with minimal expense and equipment.
Soil testing is widely recommended before any attempts at planting to determine soil pH and if any soil amendments such as lime or various fertilizers are needed to improve yield.
Typical plantings focused at increasing the prevalence of whitetail deer include oats, brassicas, clovers, beets and radishes.
These are all proven deer favorites, but various trees and shrubs for those seeking to help local deer herds out throughout the year shouldn’t overlook various fruit trees and mast-producing shrubs.
Juliebelle Jaenisch, of Daisy Girl Nursery in Erhard, describes some of the varieties that deer love. “Any of the apple trees or flowering crab trees, deer really love. The crab apple trees produce smaller fruit that remain all winter long on the tree providing food.”
American hazelnuts, buffalo berry and cranberry shrubs are all varieties that Jaenisch recommends for anyone intent on attracting deer and keeping them happy and fed through different seasons.
“Buffalo berry specifically is absolutely excellent for deer,” Jaenisch explains. “Depending on the location, they can get to be nearly 20 feet and form a thicket, providing great cover for different wildlife in addition to providing an excellent grazing source.”
Local co-ops and nurseries are excellent sources of information for anyone interested in learning more about effective planting techniques and looking to create enhanced environments for the many animals that call Minnesota home.
It is important to note that while food plots may be suitable for certain areas of land, the Minnesota DNR emphasizes they are not a replacement for quality natural habitat that already provide suitable cover, food, water and space.
More information about the DNR’s advice regarding food plots can be found here: files.dnr.state.mn.us.