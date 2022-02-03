M State recently announced that it has welcomed a new dean of equity and inclusion. Jocelyn Santana will be taking the helm, guiding the college on a path toward a more equitable, diverse and inclusive future.
“Education is meant to be the great equalizer, and promoting equity is the only way to remove the barriers that have prevented disadvantaged students from achieving their potential,” shared associate dean of marketing and outreach, Karen Reilly. “The future of Minnesota’s workforce and economy is facing unprecedented challenges, which means postsecondary education and skills development are going to be more critical than ever to enhance economic growth in the state.”
Santana will lead M State’s efforts in equity and inclusion for college students, staff and faculty, ensuring M State has a welcoming community. Her office will be in charge of equity and inclusion programming and will partner with the college’s communities to ensure student success and a healthy campus climate.
“I am excited about working at an institution with a strong commitment to student success, diversity, equity and inclusion. Together, I believe we can advance the work that M State has already set in motion. My vision includes applying equitable and culturally competent practices to create a transformative and engaging experience for our students, faculty and staff,” shared Santana in a press release.
“The goal of M State and our entire Minnesota State system is to eliminate the educational equity gaps at every state college and university — a staggeringly ambitious goal,” added Reilly. “The focus of our work is to improve access and student success, provide Minnesota with the talent it needs and anchor the communities and regions we serve.”
Santana brings years of experience to the position. She had previously served as the social justice education director at Northern Illinois University (NIU) in DeKalb, Illinois, for five years. She also worked for nearly 10 years as a career resource center manager and career coordinator at NIU along with other relevant work experience. In addition to that, she holds a Master of Science degree in adult and higher education and a bachelor of science in education. She is also working to finish her doctorate in adult and higher education in May of 2022.
Santana will start her new position on Feb. 17, succeeding Johnathan Judd, who left in 2020 when he was appointed to a judgeship with the 7th Judicial District Court.
